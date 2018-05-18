Cartoon Network is bringing back the ThunderCats yet again

ThunderCats HOOOOOO! The feline denizens of Thundera are returning to Cartoon Network in another animated series, the network's second reboot of the show in the last six years.

Entertainment Weekly first broke the news with a three-minute featurette in which the folks at Warner Brothers Animation are interviewed about the project. While following the characters and spirit of the original show, it looks like the new series, titled ThunderCats Roar, will be a lot more cartoonish and in the vain of Teen Titans GO!

“I think the world that they built lends itself really well to comedy because of how silly and crazy and outlandish those ideas are and some of those settings are,” says producer Victor Courtright in the featurette. “But at the same time, it wouldn’t be ThunderCats if it didn’t have super cool action elements because that’s what people came back to. It’s very much something that we want to lean on. So with the new show, we’re not walking away from the action in any bit. Every step we take towards comedy, we take two more towards really cool action scenes and explosions and lasers and actions effects.”

Running between 1985 and 1989, the original ThunderCats cartoon was thought up by Tobin "Ted" Wolf and followed the cat-like aliens, or ThunderCats, from the planet of Thundera. After the destruction of their homeworld, the ThunderCats resettle themselves on Third Earth, which is the resting place of the ancient sorcerer Mumm-Ra. The main Thunderans were Lion-O, Panthro, Jaga, Snarf, WilyKat, WilyKit, Bengali, Tygra, Cheetaram Pumyra, and Lynx-O.

After 130 episodes, the story of the ThunderCats came to an end as they defeated Mumm-Ra and returned to their home planet.

The 2011 reboot on Cartoon Network was a little more dramatic in terms of its animation and plotting, but only lasted for a total of 26 episodes. Since the programming on the network is geared more towards kids, it makes sense to tone down the seriousness and make everything sillier. Its animation style looks like it was inspired by one of the network's hit shows, The Amazing World of Gumball. Will ThunderCats Roar live up to the Thundera name or meow itself into cancellation? We shall find out in 2019.