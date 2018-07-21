Kim Possible live-action movie reveals first costumed image of star Sadie Stanley

Kim Possible has finally swung out from the confines of 2000s-era Disney animation and into the live-action realm!

Disney Channel used Comic-Con as the appropriate occasion to release the very first image of Sadie Stanley in full costume as the star of the upcoming Kim Possible live-action television movie. Indeed, Stanley can be seen decked out in garb that – while not exact to the classic animated character – carries the stylistic sartorial hallmarks, with a black top and olive drab pants, which have been tightened and shortened, since cargo pants are apparently too 2002 to showcase onscreen now.

Stanley is a newcomer whose only previous acting role has not even seen a release, since it will soon manifest (as a nameless character,) in the August 28th-scheduled episode of Nickelodeon comedy Game Shakers. However, she landed the starring role of Kim Possible after a casting call commenced back in February.

The live-action TV movie resurrects Disney Channel’s popular 2002-2007 Kim Possible animated series, which showcased the comedically-tinged adventures of the titular teenage hero, who tackled secret spy ops against megalomaniacal mad scientists while sweating the typical travails of high school life. The series was ahead of its time stylistically and could be considered thematically prescient in terms of its depiction of an empowered young female protagonist whose agency and self-worth is sourced from her own innate characteristics.

The TV movie will be directed by the team of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein (Mech-X4, Ingress Obsessed), working off a script by creators Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle, along with Josh Cagan (The DUFF).

Joining Stanley in the cast is Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) as Kim’s mom Dr. Ann Possible, Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) as Kim’s sidekick/eventual love interest Ron Stoppable, Todd Stashwick (The Originals) as signature villain Dr. Drakken, Taylor Ortega (Succession) as henchwoman Shego, and Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home) as kid techie Wade Load. More cast members to be announced.

Kim Possible will premiere on Disney Channel on an unspecified date in 2019. Will you be watching?

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage SDCC 2018, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.