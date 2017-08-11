Mark Hamill and Rian Johnson recommend ignoring Star Wars: The Last Jedi marketing

It’s no secret that trailers and marketing campaigns often go way too far, revealing key scenes and plot points weeks before a film actually opens. Well, that’s probably going to happen with the next Star Wars — so you should just avoid the marketing campaign completely.

That was the message from director Rian Johnson and star Mark Hamill, who took to Twitter to encourage fans to avoid trailers and media coverage of Star Wars: The Last Jedi if they want to see the film completely unspoiled. The topic came up with Johnson replying to a fan comment, and yeah, it sounds like Disney and Lucasfilm plan to reveal at least a few plot points to ensure casual fans get out to see the next flagship sequel.

It’s not uncommon for fans to complain about marketing campaigns ruining a film's surprises (heck, the trailers for Rogue One mostly focused on the film’s climax), but it’s a bit more unusual to see the film’s director and star take that stance. But, c’mon — it’s Star Wars. Disney could save millions and not drop another trailer between now and December, and that movie would still make bank. Right?

What do you think? Will you be avoiding the marketing blitz to remain unspoiled, or soaking in every drop of knowledge we can get over the next few months?

