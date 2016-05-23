Talking Monkeys Podcast: Episode #6

show_bg_12MonekysS4

Monday, May 23, 2016 - 18:38

Welcome to week six of Talking Monkeys as host Clarke Wolfe (@clarkewolfe) checks in with 12 Monkeys showrunner/co-creator Terry Matalas, Aaron Stanford (Cole), and writer Sean Tretta to discuss the “Immortal” episode. Listen in as the group discusses Ramse's 2044 parenting skills and how Jones’ boyfriend is for sure the Jimmy Buffett of the future.

Watch brand-new episodes of 12 Monkeys every Monday at 9/8c then get an extra treat each Tuesday morning with all-new Talking Monkeys podcasts. Subscribe with iTunes or Subscribe with Google Play.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead. Listen at your own risk.

