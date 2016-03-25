Born and raised in Chicago, Stashwick got his start as a performer at The Second City in Chicago. He then adapted his improvisational skills and comedy background into the underground critically acclaimed BURN MANHATTAN in New York.

Stashwick soon landed in Los Angeles. His numerous television credits include the series “The Riches” and recurring roles on “Gotham,” “The Originals,” “Heroes,” “Weeds,” “Justified,” and “Burn Notice.” Todd has been seen in such films as the Blumhouse thriller, “Mockingbird,” “You, Me and Dupree,” “Surfer Dude,” “The Air I Breathe” and “Live!” In addition, he starred in the independent film “To Be Friends.” He will soon be seen in “Jane Got A Gun” opposite Natalie Portman and Ewan McGregor.

In addition to acting, Todd also enjoys a career as a writer, with projects including the online web-comic strip “Devil Inside” and the “Star Wars” video game for the Visceral Games and Electronic Arts. He is currently co-writing “Suicide Squad 2” for Warner Bros. Stashwick lives with his family in the Los Angeles area.

You can follow Todd on Twitter @toddstashwick