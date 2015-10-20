Skip to main content
12 Monkeys Videos
All Videos
Share with friends:
Trailers
12 Monkeys: Season 1 Trailer
00:55
Ready to unmake history?
Read more
Watch 48:58
Comic Con
12 Monkeys: NY Comic Con Panel
1
13
Here's the full 12 Monkeys panel from NY Comic Con 2015.
Read more
Watch 02:06
Backstage & Interviews
12 Monkeys: Hidden Connections With the Film
1
13
The cast and creator discuss the hidden connections between the 12 Monkeys film and series.
Read more
Watch 02:03
Inside 12 Monkeys
Inside 12 Monkeys: Episode 13
1
13
The cast and showrunners talk Season 1, Episode 13.
Read more
Watch 02:44
Webisodes
Webisode #13: The Interview
1
12
Jennifer Goines interviews a potential assistant. Guess how that goes.
Read more
Watch 02:14
Webisodes
Webisode #14: Names to Learn
1
13
The old Markridge is dead. Long live Jennifer Goines.
Read more
Watch 04:01
Inside 12 Monkeys
Inside 12 Monkeys: Episode 12
1
12
The cast and showrunners talk Season 1, Episode 12.
Read more
Watch 05:16
Moments
And Then There Were 12
1
13
The 12 are ready, and their future identities are revealed.
Read more
Watch 03:19
Moments
Who's the Boss?
1
12
While Jones works in 2043 to find new leads on what happened in the past, she uncovers that the Markridge Group was taken over in 2015.
Read more
Watch 04:46
Moments
Head Crazy in Charge
1
13
Cassie and Cole are not giving up the fight to save the future, and as such, drop in to see what Jennifer Goines has to say at the annual Markridge Shareholders meeting.
Read more
Watch 02:46
Moments
Dreams Come True
1
12
Ever wondered where Cole’s flashback with the spilled milk, the Pallid Man and the blood came from?
Read more
Watch 02:47
Inside 12 Monkeys
Inside 12 Monkeys: Episode 11
1
11
The cast and showrunners talk Season 1, Episode 11.
Read more
Watch 01:48
Webisodes
Webisode #12: The Next Cycle
1
11
When time is broken, it just needs a little help.
