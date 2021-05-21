31 Days of Halloween Spook-a-Thon 2015

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

Syfy's eighth annual 31 Days of Halloween spook-a-thon will unleash more than 600 hours of blood-curdling programming October 1-31, including ghoulish Ghost Hunters and Paranormal Witness holiday-themed episodes and four spooky new original movies, as detailed below:

Saturday, October 3 at 9/8c: Night of the Wild



When a large meteor crashes into a quiet town, pet dogs become mysteriously aggressive, attacking and killing the residents. Night of the Wild stars Rob Morrow (Northern Exposure), Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl) and Tristin Mays (The Vampire Diaries).

Saturday, October 10 at 9/8c: Ominous







Michael and Rachel are devastated when their six-year-old son dies in a tragic accident. When a stranger offers to bring the boy back to life, they take the offer. However, the child who returns is not the child they once knew. Ominous stars Barry Watson (Masters of Sex) and Esme Bianco (Game of Thrones, The Magicians).

Saturday, October 17 at 9/8c: They Found Hell







When a group of gifted college students run a secret teleportation experiment, they accidentally open a portal to another dimension, trapping them in Hell. One by one they are hunted, tortured and killed by the denizens of Hell who are bent on stealing their souls. They Found Hell stars Chris Schellenger (Hacker's Game), Katy Reece (When the Pile is Crooked) and Austin Scott (Prep School).

Saturday, October 24 at 9/8c: The Hollow



On Halloween, three troubled sisters attempt to find tranquility by moving in with their aunt but instead face a mysterious creature that threatens to kill everyone in their secluded island town. The Hollow stars Stephanie Hunt (Californication), Alisha Newton (Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters) and Sarah Dugdale (Sorority Murders).

Here's your 31 Days at a glance:

October 1: The Last Exorcism at 6/5c; Dominion Season 2 Finale at 10/9c

October 2: Men in Black II at 8/7c; Z Nation at 10/9c

October 3: I Am Legend at 7/6c; Night of the Wild at 9/8c; The Wolfman (2010) at 11/10c

October 4: Orphan at 8/7c; Fright Night (2011) at 10:30/9:30c

October 5: Blade II at 9/8c; Blade: Trinity at 11:30/10:30c

October 6: Blade: Trinity at 6:30/5:30c; Face Off at 9/8c

October 7: Ghost Hunters at 9/8c; Paranormal Witness at 10/9c

October 8: The Wraith at 6/5c; Haven Season 5 Premiere at 10/9c

October 9: Insidious at 7:30/6:30c; Z Nation at 10/9c

October 10: Insidious Chapter 2 at 6:30/5:30c; Ominous at 9/8c; Drive Angry at 11/10c

October 11: 1408 at 6:30/5:30c; The Conjuring at 9/8c

October 12: The Conjuring at 6:30/5:30c; Orphan at 9/8c

October 13: Orphan at 6:30/5:30c; Face Off at 9/8c

October 14: Ghost Hunters at 9/8c; Paranormal Witness at 10/9c

October 15: Hostel Part II at 6/5c; Haven at 10/9c

October 16: The Crazies (2010) at 6/5c; I Am Legend at 8/7c; Z Nation at 10/9c

October 17: Blade: Trinity at 6:30/5:30c; They Found Hell at 9/8c; Silent Hill: Revelation at 11/10c

October 18: Underworld at 6:30/5:30c; Underworld: Evolution at 9/8c; Underworld: Rise of the Lycans at 11/10c

October 19: Underworld: Evolution at 7/6c; Underworld: Rise of the Lycans at 9/8c

October 20: Men in Black II at 7/6c; Face Off at 9/8c

October 21: Ghost Hunters at 9/8c; Paranormal Witness at 10/9c

October 22: Lost Boys: The Thirst at 6/5c; Haven at 10/9c

October 23: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning at 8/7c; Z Nation at 10/9c

October 24: Orphan at 6:30/5:30c; The Hollow at 9/8c; The Fog (2005) at 11/10c

October 25: The Hollow at 7/6c; The Cabin in the Woods at 9/8c; Blade: Trinity at 11/10c

October 26: Blade: Trinity at 6:30/5:30c; I Am Legend at 9/8

October 27: I Am Legend at 7/6c; Face Off at 9/8c

October 28: Ghost Hunters at 9/8c; Paranormal Witness at 10/9c

October 29: Z Nation Marathon at 1/12c; Haven at 10/9c

October 30: Blade II at 7:30/6:30c; Z Nation at 10/9c

October 31: Insidious Chapter 2 at 6:30/5:30c; The Conjuring at 9/8c

Happy Halloween!