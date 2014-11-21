bsgs4_hero

See BSG Seasons 1 - 4

So say we all! Battlestar Galactica has returned to SYFY. Watch all four seasons plus two movies - "The Plan" and "Razor" - for free, right here on SYFY.com!
BSG_podcast_hero_v2
Podcast

SYFY WIRE: Battlestar Galacticast

Listen up as Tricia Helfer (AKA Number 6) and Marc Bernardin (AKA journalist, TV and comic book writer) take a deep dive into every single episode of BSG.
    Episodes
    78 Episodes
    The Plan
    Episodes

    The Plan

    Daybreakpart3_hero
    Episodes

    Daybreak, Part 3

    DaybreakPart2_hero
    Episodes

    Daybreak, Part 2

    DaybreakPar1_hero
    Episodes

    Daybreak, Part 1

    IslandedInaStreamofStars_hero
    Episodes

    Islanded In A Stream Of Stars

    SomeonetoWatchOverMe_hero
    Episodes

    Someone To Watch Over Me

    Deadlock
    Episodes

    Deadlock

    No Exit
    Episodes

    No Exit

    Blood On The Scales
    Episodes

    Blood On The Scales

    The Oath
    Episodes

    The Oath

    A Disquiet Follows My Soul
    Episodes

    A Disquiet Follows My Soul

    Sometimes A Great Notion
    Episodes

    Sometimes A Great Notion

    View All Episodes
    Videos
    78 Videos
    The Plan
    Episodes

    The Plan

    Daybreakpart3_hero
    Episodes

    Daybreak, Part 3

    DaybreakPart2_hero
    Episodes

    Daybreak, Part 2

    DaybreakPar1_hero
    Episodes

    Daybreak, Part 1

    IslandedInaStreamofStars_hero
    Episodes

    Islanded In A Stream Of Stars

    SomeonetoWatchOverMe_hero
    Episodes

    Someone To Watch Over Me

    Deadlock
    Episodes

    Deadlock

    No Exit
    Episodes

    No Exit

    Blood On The Scales
    Episodes

    Blood On The Scales

    The Oath
    Episodes

    The Oath

    A Disquiet Follows My Soul
    Episodes

    A Disquiet Follows My Soul

    Sometimes A Great Notion
    Episodes

    Sometimes A Great Notion

    View All Videos
    Blog
    1 Entry
    bsgs4_hero
    News

    Watch Battlestar Galactica on SYFY.com!

    Read All