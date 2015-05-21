Continuum’s Victor Webster Talks “Blowing Sh*T Up” in Season 4

Victor Webster, better known as Carlos Fonnegra to the Continuum universe, promises that the fourth and final season of the time bending show will go out with a bang.



"This season is light on story – heavy on action…We are blowing shit up, there's lots of fights, gun-play, car chases, helicopters, tanks, and it's incredible." - Victor Webster



Want to find out more about the various plot twists to come? Peep Victor's recent interview with The Action Elite where he talks about his character's development, a possible spinoff show, joking around with the cast and crew and giving a special thank you to YOU, the fans.



And stay tuned to Syfy.com for an official announcement (coming soon!) on the series return - not to be confused with the July 26, 2015 Canadian premiere date.