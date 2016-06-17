Will Arnett Will Host Syfy's Live Comic-Con Show

We get to spend Comic-Con 2016 with Lego Batman ... and so can you.

None other than Will Arnett will be the first-ever host of the first-ever Syfy Presents Live From Comic-Con, a three-day telecast that will bring the biggest party of the summer -- San Diego Comic-Con 2016, of course -- directly into fans' homes.

Of course, it's now an even bigger party with Will Arnett hosting. Each night, Arnett will invite hundreds of fans at the Syfy Presents Live From Comic-Con outdoor stage to discuss and engage in the Con's breaking news, insider party coverage and sneak peeks of the most anticipated films and TV series. Will will also conduct interviews with the biggest stars from the hottest franchises ... perhaps even including himself, 'cause he's, you know, in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies.

And he's Lego Batman. Did we mention that?

Syfy Presents Live From Comic-Con will broadcast live from the heart of San Diego from Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23.