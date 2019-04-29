CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is a fast-paced drama about a team of Las Vegas-based forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery. Over 10 seasons, the series has starred William Petersen (Fear) as Dr. Gil Grissom, Marg Helgenberger (Mr. Brooks) as Catherine Willows, Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) as Dr. Raymond Langston, George Eads (Sex Ed) as Nick Stokes, Jorja Fox (ER) as Sara Sidle, Paul Guilfoyle (Air Force One) as Captain Jim Brass, Eric Szmanda (Snow Wonder) as Greg Sanders, Robert David Hall (The Wrong Woman) as Dr. Al Robbins, Gary Dourdan (Being Mary Jane) as Warrick Brown, David Berman (Heroes) as David Phillips, Wallace Langham (The Larry Sanders Show) as David Hodges and Liz Vassey (All My Children) as Wendy Simms.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Created by Anthony Zuiker, the series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Anthony Zuiker, Naren Shankar, Jonathan Littman, William Petersen, Cynthia Chvatal and Ken Fink.