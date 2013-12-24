Missed an episode of your favorite competition series? Fret not. Get caught up by watching EVERY episode, Seasons 1 - 13, now!
Watch makeup magic - in slow motion- with these exclusive morph videos from Face Off.
Take a gander at the final looks of the latest episode ... and any other episode ever!
Episodes
166 Episodes
View All Episodes
-
- 1 of 14
- next ›
Photos
435 Galleries
View All Galleries
-
- 1 of 37
- next ›
Videos
632 Videos
View All Videos
-
- 1 of 53
- next ›
Blog
93 Entries
Read All
-
- 1 of 8
- next ›