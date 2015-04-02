Face Off Celebrates April Fool's on The Today Show

What better way to celebrate April Fool's than with a top-notch makeover ... conjured by a couple of Face Off alums?

Zoom In

The Today Show went all-out in celebration of what can sometimes be one of the most stressful holidays of the year: April Fool's Day, the day when everyone needs to be on their guard, on the look-out for jokes, pranks and general mischief.

Part of The Today Show's 4/1 extravaganza included preparing a couple of families for one of their members having an extensive makeover ... without them knowing that it was a Face Off kind of makeover.

McKenzie Westmore was present for the double unveiling, with Season 6 winner Rashaad Santiago and Season 7 artist Stella Sensei providing the prank makeups: a hideous old man and a werewolf.

Zoom In

My old man April Fool's joke from the Today Show this morning! #FaceOff #TheTodayShow A photo posted by Stella Sensel (@stellasensel) on Apr 1, 2015 at 7:02am PDT

The day not only provided plenty of laughs but also served as a joyous reunion between McKenzie and two of her former contestants.

Zoom In

So awesome seeing this guy today! @rashaadsantiago #TodayShow #AprilFoolsDay #syfy #FaceOff A photo posted by McKenzie Westmore (@mwestmore) on Apr 1, 2015 at 6:22pm PDT

Zoom In

And always a joy to see this lady! ❤️ #TodayShow #AprilFoolsDay @stellasensel #syfy #FaceOff A photo posted by McKenzie Westmore (@mwestmore) on Apr 1, 2015 at 6:23pm PDT

It's good to see that both Rashaad and Stella are still doing their thing ... and on television again!

Watch The Today Show's April Fool's video here.