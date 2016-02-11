show_bg_FaceOff_S13

Our Top Looks: Season 10, Episode 5

Bryan Enk
Thursday, February 11, 2016 - 07:00

Alien parasites bursting forth from a hapless host? Lovely and gross.

Take a look.

Season 10, Episode 5: "Foreign Bodies"

Top Looks (Judges):
Rob & Kaleb (Top Team; Winner: Rob)
Mel & Melissa

Our Top Looks:

  1. Mel & Melissa

    For the record, we rated this one above Rob & Kaleb's masterpiece only because it features a deflated, melted human face on the left shoulder. So gross.

    FaceOff_blog_looks_1005_01.jpg


    Here's a closer look. Gross.

    FaceOff_blog_looks_1005_03.jpg


    Also, dig those teeth. They're human teeth, 'cause the alien parasite contains some human DNA. GROSS.

    FaceOff_blog_looks_1005_02.jpg


    Here's this demented creature with its proud mamas, Mel & Melissa.

    FaceOff_blog_looks_1005_04.jpg

     
  2. Rob & Kaleb

    Arguably the most (relatively) subtle of all the gruesome creations this week, Rob & Kaleb's creature perfectly incorpoated Lance Henriksen's suggested approach of the element of surprise. Facing front, and from a distance, there's no big deal to this guy, right? But get a little closer ...

    FaceOff_blog_looks_1005_05.jpg


    ... and you start to see the nightmarish details going on. And if you pan to a profile ...

    FaceOff_blog_looks_1005_06.jpg


    ... things are really starting to look downright nasty. Now, continue the pan to the back of the head and ...

    FaceOff_blog_looks_1005_07.jpg


    ... AHHHH!!!! Horrible.

    FaceOff_blog_looks_1005_08.jpg


    Here's this unfortunate fellow with his proud papas.

    FaceOff_blog_looks_1005_09.jpg

Next Week: "Death's Doorstep."

