Age: 31

Residence: Chicago, IL

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Make-Up SFX Artist and Instructor

With a passion for monsters and movies, Anna knew from an early age what industry she was going to be a part of. With goals of being an accomplished make-up SFX artist, she started her career over ten years ago and hit the ground running. Anna is currently an artist at Kosart Studios and an instructor at Kosart Atelier, where she is also an alumnus.

You can follow Anna Cali on Twitter. @annacalimakeup

