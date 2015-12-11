Age: 21

Residence: Jersey City, NJ

Hometown: Williamstown, NJ

Occupation: Make-Up SFX Artist / Wig Ventilator

Anthony grew up in Southern New Jersey and while attending the Gloucester County Institute of Technology for Dramatic Performing Arts he discovered a passion for makeup. After high school he went to the Tom Savini School of Makeup and Special Effects. With the support of his family, Anthony moved to the NYC area to pursue a career in special effects makeup.

You can follow Anthony Canonica Jr. on Twitter. @anthony_canox

Click here to see the past work of the Face Off Season 10 artists.