Ben Ploughman

Artist

Age: 34
Hometown: Austin, TX
Residence: North Hollywood, CA
Occupation: Freelance Makeup Artist

Ben Ploughman began his journey into the visual arts as a freelance animator in Texas before quickly changed gears and seeking out a career in film. After several years of exploring different positions within film production, he discovered a knack for makeup and practical effects. Following his passion, he relocated to Los Angeles and continues to work as a freelance makeup artist in addition to his work at Makeup and Effects Laboratories.

Check out Ben's past work.

You can follow Ben on Twitter. @benplowguy