Age: 25

Hometown: Mt. Sinai, NY

Residence: West Hollywood, CA

Occupation: Makeup Artist / Designer

Brittany Leslie is a multi-platform artist currently based in Los Angeles. As a makeup artist, she has delivered unique looks for film, television, fashion, print/editorial and celebrity endeavors in both the beauty and special effects realms. In addition to her successes in the makeup world, she's also active in event planning, personal styling and design.

Check out Brittany's past work.

You can follow Brittany on Twitter. @brittanykleslie