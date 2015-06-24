Age: 29

Hometown: Boulder, CO

Residence: Denver, CO

Occupation: Art Director

Growing up a lover of all things sci-fi and monsters movies, Evan Hedges always knew he wanted to be a part of the film industry. After years of honing his skills, he's now actively pursuing a career as a film maker and special effects makeup artist. He dedicates following his dreams and specifically his time on Face Off to his mother, who recently passed away.

