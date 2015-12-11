Age: 21

Residence: Allentown, PA

Hometown: Allentown, PA

Occupation: Freelance Makeup Artist

Always having a passion for the arts, Greg focused his studies on painting and sculpting. It was not until he worked at a haunt that Greg realized his love of special effects. This drove Greg to attend Tom Savini's Special Make-Up Effects Program to learn more about the craft and with the guidance of the talented instructors he was able to make it on Face Off.

You can follow Greg Schrantz on Twitter. @gregartfxs

Click here to see the past work of the Face Off Season 10 artists.