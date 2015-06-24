Age: 31

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Residence: Las Vegas, NV

Occupation: Freelance Makeup Artist and Educator

A 14-year veteran of the make-up industry, Jasmine Ringo has always had a passion for body art and special effects make-up. Mixing a love of high fashion and experience in beauty editorial with her make-up background, she looks to push boundaries and break rules. Recently, she was named the RAW Make-up Artist of the Year at the 2015 RAW Awards and has worked on films, music videos, award shows and specialty events. Currently she has three upcoming films she has worked on, one starring Michael Shannon, one a biopic on Tupac Shakur and an upcoming music video for Korn.

Check out Jasmine's past work.

You can follow Jasmine on Twitter. @JasmineRingoMUA