Age: 36

Hometown: Crane, OR

Residence: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Freelance Makeup Artist

Originally from a small town in Eastern Oregon, Jason Henricks currently resides in Los Angeles with his husband. He has worked in a variety of artistic mediums, including fine arts and digital media, costuming, makeup and fabrication. While it was his lifelong love of horror films and monsters that guided his journey, he has grown to love everything from basic beauty, to glam and avant-garde. He is a 2012 graduate of Cinema Make-up School and was named the RAW: San Francisco Makeup Artist of the Year at the 2013 RAW Awards.

Check out Jason's past work.

You can follow Jason on Twitter. @ZombieDog_LA