Age: 36

Residence: Allegan, MI

Hometown: South Haven, MI

Occupation: Homemaker

Jennifer is a costumer and a member of the 501st Legion, the international Star Wars Costuming organization. She is an avid video game player and loves the characters and stories of BioWare the most. Star Wars, Doctor Who and BioWare have been instrumental in pushing her into exploring new skills. Within the last couple of years she has learned (and fallen in love with!) makeup FX so she can make her creatures even more lifelike. Jennifer is married and has three amazing children.

You can follow Jennifer Bowden on Twitter. @Jenlocks

