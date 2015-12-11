Age: 28

Residence: Los Angeles, CA

Hometown: Richmond, VA

Occupation: Make-Up SFX Artist / Actor

Being raised in his film-loving father's household taught Johnny respect for the art, specifically the horror genre, and after high school, he and his best friend DT set out to pursue a life in pictures. Johnny graduated from Tom Savini's Make-Up Effects Program in 2012 and can be seen pulling double duty as both actor and makeup effects artist in GWAR's music video for "Zombies, March!," Steve Johnson's short film Nightmare Cabin and Tom Woodruff Jr.'s feature debut, Fire City: End of Days.

You can follow Johnny Leftwich on Twitter. @Johnny_Leftwich

Click here to see the past work of the Face Off Season 10 artists.