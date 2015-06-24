Age: 25

Hometown: Parkersburg, WV

Residence: Pittsburgh, PA

Occupation: Shop Technician and Freelance Makeup Artist

Jordan Patton's interest in special effects makeup started his junior year of high school when he cast his first latex mask and was instantly hooked. That same mask won him a scholarship to the to an art institute where he finished with the best portfolio of his graduating class. Since graduation, Jordan has been making original masks inspired by Saturday morning cartoons and tattoo art for local haunted houses and personal collectors.

Check out Jordan's past work.

You can follow Jordan on Twitter. @jpattonFX