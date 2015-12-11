Age: 22

Residence: Los Angeles, California

Hometown: Oil City, PA

Occupation: Freelance Makeup Artist

Kaleb has been an artist since he was young. Traveling the United States after high school, he found a knack for face and body painting. After traveling, Kaleb attended Tom Savini's Special Make-Up Effects Program, from which he graduated in May 2015. He is currently pursuing a career as a freelance makeup artist.

You can follow Kaleb Lewis on Twitter. @cptbreach

