Katie Kinney

Age: 24

Hometown: Litchfield, IL

Residence: Litchfield, IL

Occupation: Freelance Makeup Artist and Prosthetics Fabricator

Katie is a recent graduate of the Vancouver Film School and is currently working as a Freelance Makeup Artist out of her small studio in Southern Illinois. As she hones her skill sets, Katie loves to create custom prosthetics and beautiful but deadly monsters, each more boldly colored than the last. With a strong science background, Katie uses her extensive knowledge of anatomy to create unique and unusual works of art. Her work encompasses a variety of wild colors, dynamic shapes and her own personal artistic flare.

