Age: 27

Hometown: Rock Spring, WY

Residence: Denver, CO

Occupation: SFX Artist

Kevon Ward is a self-taught special effects makeup artist living in Denver, CO. His work covers several mediums including puppetry, set and prop design, illustration, graphic design, fine art and film production. As his skill set grows with experience, he is honing his focus to create eccentric character makeups for film projects in Denver's growing arts scene.

You can follow Kevon on Twitter. @kevonwardkkw