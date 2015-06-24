Libby Rose
Artist
Age: 28
Hometown: Ojai, CA
Residence: New York, NY
Occupation: Freelance Makeup Artist
Libby Rose is a New York-based makeup artist working in film, television and media. At an early age, she realized her love for character and creature design. This love eventually led her to pursue her passion in special effects makeup, an art she is captivated by because of its abilities to imbue with life what was once only a figment of someone's imagination.
You can follow Libby on Twitter. @libbyrosemakeup