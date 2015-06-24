Age: 24

Hometown: Hightstown, NJ

Residence: Ewing, NJ

Occupation: Prosthetics Fabricator and Special Effects Makeup Artist

After attending the Fashion Institute of Technology NYC in pursuit of an AAS in illustration and a BFA in illustration with a specialization in photography, Meg Wilbur realized that working in only two dimensions just wasn't her style. After creating her first completely self-taught latex mask during her final semester at FIT, she stepped boldly into the world of special effects makeup and prosthetics and has never looked back. Currently, she works in both the beauty and haunt industries and owns her own prosthetics and fabrication company where she creates custom pieces for a variety of applications.

Check out Meg's past work.

You can follow Meg on Twitter. @cupcake_meg