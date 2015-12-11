Age: 26

Residence: Jersey City, NJ

Hometown: Hightstown, NJ

Occupation: Esthetician and Freelance Makeup Artist

Mel is a licensed esthetician and a trained special effects and beauty makeup artist. After discovering her passion for makeup as an undergraduate in Rider University's Theatre department, Mel completed Tom Savini's Special Make-Up Effects Program in 2015, after which she earned her esthetician's license from Atelier Esthétique in New York City. Mel's experience ranges from bridal and high fashion to work in theatre and film.

You can follow Mel Licata on Twitter. @Melanie_licata

