Age: 36

Residence: Milwaukee, WI

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

Occupation: Business Owner at Feral Works

Ever since seeing Michael Jackson's Thriller video at a very young age, Melissa Ebbe has longed to work in special effects. After pursuing more traditional art mediums and earning her BFA, MA and MFA, Melissa finally decided to pursue her lifelong dream of learning how to do special effects and taught herself how to make prosthetics and apply make-ups. She is currently working as an artist and business owner at Feral Works, where she produces masks, statues and other effects-influenced artwork.

You can follow Melissa Ebbe on Twitter. @feralworks

Click here to see the past work of the Face Off Season 10 artists.