Age: 20

Hometown: Palmdale, CA

Residence: Palmdale, CA

Occupation: FX Artist and Mic Stand Fabricator

Growing up with a passion for art and all aspects of the horror genre, Melissa 'Missy Munster' Stell is a full-time special effects makeup artist and a creator of custom mic stands. Born and raised in Palmdale, CA, she is a self-described "witchy metalhead freak" ready to break out in the special effects makeup industry, drawing attention with her talent and unique personal style.

Check out Missy Munster's past work.

You can follow Missy Munster on Twitter. @MissyMunsterfx