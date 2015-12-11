Age: 49

Residence: Atlanta, GA

Hometown: Meriden, NH

Occupation: Make-Up Artist

Njoroge is an artist and creator who left New England to pursue his dream of being a make-up artist in Atlanta, Georgia. He loves to learn new techniques and teach those that he knows. His goal is to become active in the Atlanta TV and film industry while creating his own art on the side.

You can follow Njoroge Karumba on Twitter. @Njorogek66

