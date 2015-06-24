Age: 25

Hometown: Barkhamsted, CT

Residence: Pittsburgh, PA

Occupation: Bartender and Freelance Makeup Artist

For as long as she can remember, Nora Hewitt has had a love of the movies with horror resonating more than any other genre. This passion and a life-long knack for artistic flair caused her to follower her passions at Tom Savini's Special Makeup Effects Program, from which she graduated in January of 2015. Currently, she is happily pursuing her dreams freelancing in the special effects makeup industry.

Check out Nora's past work.

You can follow Nora on Twitter. @Nora_Hewitt