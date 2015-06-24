Age: 40

Hometown: Miami, FL

Residence: Hollywood, FL

Occupation: Art Director

A single father of two girls, Omar Sfreddo is the Art Director for an event company in Deerfield Beach, FL. Before settling down in Florida, he graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh with a focus in special effects makeup and used the skills he learned on Hollywood projects like Blade II, The Chronicles of Riddick, Sky High and The Last Samurai. In addition to his current day job, Omar is currently working on his own line of masks and freelances in body painting and airbrush tattoos.

Check out Omar's past work.

You can follow Omar on Twitter. @Omar_SFX