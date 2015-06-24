Age: 22

Hometown: Schenectady, NY

Residence: Bellport, NY

Occupation: Creature Designer and FX Artist

Growing up in a small town in the middle of the woods, Ricky Vitus has always found inspiration in nature and animals. At an early age, this passion led him to create creatures of his own out of any materials he could get his hands on. Formally self-taught, he attended Tom Savini's Special Makeup Effects Program to further his knowledge by learning from seasoned professionals. Ricky currently designs creatures and characters for Gateway Haunted Playhouse in Bellport, Long Island.

Check out Ricky's past work.

You can follow Ricky on Twitter. @RickyVitus