Age: 20

Residence: Lake View Terrace, CA

Hometown: Lake View Terrace, CA

Occupation: Freelance Effects Artist, Creature Creator, Lab Intern at CMS

Having grown up in Los Angeles and loving the fantasy and sci-fi genres, Rob's passion for creature creation developed at a fairly young age. At the age of 18, he attended Cinema Makeup School to broaden his skillset. After graduating in February of 2014, he became a CMS lab intern and did several makeup demos for the school. He has since done work in Los Angeles makeup effects labs and started a small art business with some friends.

You can follow Rob Seal on Twitter. @robseal_5341

