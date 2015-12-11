Robert Lindsay

Age: 45

Residence: Glendale, CA

Hometown: Berlin, Germany

Occupation: Make-Up SFX Artist, Multimedia Specialist

Robert is a German-born ex-dental technician turned special effects makeup artist. He moved to L.A. to feed his creative needs and after graduating from Cinema Makeup School specialized in dental work and fake heads for film and TV. Since then, he has worked on several films and TV shows including The History Channel's UFO Hunters, the monster feature The Millennium Bug and National Geographic’s Killing Kennedy.

