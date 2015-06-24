Scott Fensterer
Artist
Age: 43
Hometown: Orlando, FL
Residence: Orlando, FL
Occupation: Freelance Makeup Artist and Materials Specialist
A student of the Dick Smith's Advanced Professional Makeup Course, Scott Fensterer's passion for special effects makeup has morphed into a lifelong career in art. He has continued to evolve as an artist, sculpting maquettes, toy and hobby prototypes, life-sized museum figures and private commissions for collectors the world over. Following a personal "reboot," Scott has turned his attention back to his first love of special effects makeup.
You can follow Scott on Twitter. @scottstoybox