Age: 43

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Residence: Orlando, FL

Occupation: Freelance Makeup Artist and Materials Specialist

A student of the Dick Smith's Advanced Professional Makeup Course, Scott Fensterer's passion for special effects makeup has morphed into a lifelong career in art. He has continued to evolve as an artist, sculpting maquettes, toy and hobby prototypes, life-sized museum figures and private commissions for collectors the world over. Following a personal "reboot," Scott has turned his attention back to his first love of special effects makeup.

Check out Scott's past work.

You can follow Scott on Twitter. @scottstoybox