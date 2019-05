Age: 31

Hometown: Pace, FL

Residence: Burbank, CA

Occupation: Special FX Instructor

Sidney Cumbie is a self-taught special effects makeup artist and monster model from Pace, Florida. After recently moving to California, he hit the ground running, honing his craft by working on TV shows, commercials, webisodes, photo shoots, live demos and films.

