Age: 26

Hometown: Grayslake, IL

Residence: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Artist and Instructor

An Instructor at the Kosart Atelier, Stevie Calabrese works to further her professional abilities while teaching others her trade. Her accomplishments span mediums from projects with renowned horror photographer Joshua Hoffine to makeup applications for commercials and web series. Currently, she serves as the Lead Makeup and Creature Designer for one of the top haunted attractions in the country, The Realm of Terror.

Check out Stevie's past work.

You can follow Stevie on Twitter. @AsSeenOnStevie