Age: 26

Residence: Martinez, CA

Hometown: Martinez, CA

Occupation: Freelance Make-Up Artist and Prop/Armor Fabricator

Walter was born and raised in a small town where he grew up around sports, cars and motorcycles. He always had a passion for movies, science fiction and art. Walter went from basketball coach to college football athlete to competitive bodybuilding to portrait painting ... and now to special effects. He thinks he has finally found what he loves by creating monsters and painting works of art that come to life.

You can follow Walter Welsh on Twitter. @WelshCreations

