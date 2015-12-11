Age: 28

Residence: Alberta, Canada

Hometown: Okotoks, Alberta, Canada

Occupation: Foam Sculptor

Yvonne was born in Everett, WA and moved to Canada when she was eight. Before pursuing a career in make-up, she was a hairstylist. She attended the Vancouver Film School's Makeup Design Program, from which she graduated with Honors in April 2010. Yvonne has worked in shops that range from make-up SFX to prop displays and designed creatures and make-up SFX for short films. Yvonne looks forward to further pursuing her career in the make-up industry.

You can follow Yvonne Cox on Twitter @yvonnecoxfx

