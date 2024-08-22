Beetlejuice 2's Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara Swap "True Confessions" with Jimmy Fallon (WATCH)

Jimmy Fallon told a wild tale about "getting stuck to" Taylor Swift before a concert — but did the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars buy it?

It was a classic case of two truths and a lie on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara sat down to swap "True Confessions" with Jimmy Fallon.

While Ortega was a scheduled guest for the August 21 episode, o.g. Beetlejuice actress O'Hara — who returns as Delia Deetz in the sequel — made a surprise appearance to join her onscreen granddaughter for the game.

As Ortega and O'Hara took their seats at the table (both wearing extremely Beetlejuice-coded dresses), Fallon broke down the rules.

"There are two envelopes containing confessions. One is true, the other is a lie," Fallon explained. "Once you read your confession, the other two players get to interrogate you, and they have to come to a unanimous decision: Is it the truth or is it a lie?"

Ortega and O'Hara quickly put their acting skills to work.

Jenna Ortega missed the Golden Globes because of a champagne-related accident

Ortega channeled her Wednesday-esque deadpan to tell O'Hara and Fallon, "I chipped my front tooth while out of the country, the day before the Golden Globes."

Her explanation that it was due to a "champagne bottle that someone passed to me" prompted a skeptical Fallon to joke, "Hey, you're fun to hang out with, I got to say. Just chugging at a champagne bottle?"

Jenna Ortega, Jimmy Fallon and Catherine O'Hara during “True Confessions” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2012 on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"No one said anything about chugging," Ortega shot back. Fallon and O'Hara couldn't believe her dental surgeon was that good, and yet: The story is true.

"I wanted to go to the Golden Globes with the chip in my teeth, because I thought it was hilarious," said Ortega, who explained that "someone was dancing with a backpack" and bumped into her as she took a sip. Ultimately, she was persuaded that it wasn't the best look for her Golden Globes debut.

Fallon was next up, sharing a story about the time he allegedly "almost delayed a Taylor Swift concert because I was stuck to her."

Despite what Fallon described as "the best acting I've ever done in my life," his convincing performance didn't fool Ortega, who suggested he'd have told the story already had it happened.

Finally, O'Hara shared a very adorable story that sounded straight out of a "The Californians" sketch from Saturday Night Live, in which she detailed why she was an hour and ten minutes late to her own wedding.

"I said, 'Don't take the 405!' and the driver didn't listen to me," O'Hara said, as a dubious Ortega pondered how familiar native Canadian O'Hara would be with the L.A. freeways.

But was her confession true? Watch "True Confessions with Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara above, and watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.