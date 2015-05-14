Hannah was born and raised in Yorkshire, England, to a Nigerian father and Norwegian mother. She trained at the prestigious Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and made her professional television debut -- before she had even graduated -- in an episode of Whitechapel for ITV1. This was quickly followed by roles in Misfits, The Syndicate, Black Mirror and four episodes of The Hour.



Hannah made her professional stage debut in the West End of London starring as Viva in Viva Forever for legendary producer Judy Kramer. Following this, she shot a guest lead in Death in Paradise (BBC1), which was the beginning of another busy spell on TV. Prior to shooting Killjoys, she shot four episodes of the critically acclaimed miniseries Happy Valley, the TV movie The Ark and a recurring guest lead as the same character across two new series from award-winning writer Russell T Davies: Banana and Cucumber.



You can follow her on Twitter @hannahjk1