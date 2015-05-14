John Jaqobis
Dutch’s long-time partner John, has always been a cheerful member of the team whose smartass mouth has gotten him into enough epic brawls over the years to teach him how to fight dirty, and fight well. Don’t let his roguish, sarcastic nature fool you, though. He’s got the biggest heart of them all.
About Aaron Ashmore
Aaron Ashmore enjoyed success playing Steve Jinks on the Syfy series Warehouse 13. He had recurring guest starring roles on X111, In Plain Sight, Lost Girl, Murdoch Mysteries, The Listener, and Fringe, as well as a cameo role in the feature film Big News from Grand Rock for Markham Street Films. Additional film credits include the feature film Regression, directed by Alejandro Amenabar and starring Ethan Hawke and Emma Watson.
You can follow him on Twitter @aaronrashmore