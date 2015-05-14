John Jaqobis

Aaron Ashmore enjoyed success playing Steve Jinks on the Syfy series Warehouse 13. He had recurring guest starring roles on X111, In Plain Sight, Lost Girl, Murdoch Mysteries, The Listener, and Fringe, as well as a cameo role in the feature film Big News from Grand Rock for Markham Street Films. Additional film credits include the feature film Regression, directed by Alejandro Amenabar and starring Ethan Hawke and Emma Watson.

