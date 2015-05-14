Luke Macfarlane

Luke is best known for his role on ABC's hit television series Brothers and Sisters. He is also known for his work on the critically acclaimed Steven Bochco FX series, Over There. Luke also starred in the CBC mini-series Iron Road, leading an all-star cast including Peter O'Toole and Sam Neill.



Luke made his feature film début in Bill Condon's Kinsey, opposite Liam Neeson and Laura Linney. He also starred in Robert Altman's Tanner on Tanner, a limited series for the Sundance Channel, opposite Cynthia Nixon. On the small screen, Luke was a series regular on the Canadian sitcom Satisfaction, and has appeared as a guest on hit shows such as Smash, Person of Interest and Beauty and the Beast.



On the stage, Luke starred in Where Do We Live, written and directed by Chris Shinn at the Vineyard Theater, as well as the play Juvenilia. Luke also starred in the Playwright's Horizons production of The Busy World is Hushed opposite Jill Clayburgh. Luke is a graduate of The Juilliard Drama Division, where he starred in the productions of The School of Night, Blue Window, The Grapes of Wrath, and As You Like It.