Pawter Simms

Pawter comes from one of the Nine, the elite families that hold all the power in the Quad. Despite being raised in privilege, Pawter is anything but a princess. An ex-drug addict with a medical degree, Pawter dedicates her life to helping those who have been oppressed by the tyrannical rule of The Company. Her upbringing bought her the best education and taught her how to deal with the cruelty of the ruling elite. Brains & political savvy are a dangerous combination.